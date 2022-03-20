Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after purchasing an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.85. 10,428,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

