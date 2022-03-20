Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 4,752 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. 181,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $50.27.

