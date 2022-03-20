Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,410,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

