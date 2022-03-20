Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $299.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

