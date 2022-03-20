CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Up 4.2%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 106,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 595,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a market cap of C$227.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

