CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.90

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 277937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

