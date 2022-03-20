Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $73,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.