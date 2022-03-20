Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 1,783,694 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $26,481,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 7,415,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,925. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

