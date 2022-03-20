Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,490,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,875,792. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

