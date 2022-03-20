Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.