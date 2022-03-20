Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 2,016,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

