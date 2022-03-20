CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0594

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $2,152.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

