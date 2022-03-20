Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.