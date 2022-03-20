Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $72.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

