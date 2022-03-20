Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.36. 1,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

