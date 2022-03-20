Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $61.16. 80,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

