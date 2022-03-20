Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $208.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

