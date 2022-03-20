Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

