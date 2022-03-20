Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

