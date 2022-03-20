Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $62.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $46.91 on Thursday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

