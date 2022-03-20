Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Chuy’s worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $532.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.93. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

