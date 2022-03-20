Comerica Bank Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WesBanco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WesBanco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in WesBanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

