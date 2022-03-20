Comerica Bank Has $526,000 Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC opened at $17.17 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.