Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

