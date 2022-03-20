Comerica Bank Sells 61,099 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

