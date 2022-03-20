Comerica Bank Trims Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,050 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TU stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

