Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 70,014 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.87 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

