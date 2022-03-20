Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Critical Analysis

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 42.57% 13.80% 1.65% Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 3.69 $235.11 million $4.96 9.10 Community Bancorp $39.83 million 2.96 $10.76 million $2.43 9.03

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Community Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.