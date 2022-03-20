Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will announce $157.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $653.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $4,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 413,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,364. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

