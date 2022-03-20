Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) will announce $157.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $653.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $4,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 413,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,364. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.