Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 250,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $742.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

