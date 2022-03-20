Comparing Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Global Digital Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $17.42 billion 3.48 $2.17 billion $2.56 28.20 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colgate-Palmolive and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 10 3 0 2.14 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus target price of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 12.43% 308.71% 17.34% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Digital Solutions (Get Rating)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

