Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Computer Task Group also posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 29,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.