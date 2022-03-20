Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

