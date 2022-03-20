Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

AXP traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.72. 8,673,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,473. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

