Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,234 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 318.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,049,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

