Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 311 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,250,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $15.37 on Friday, hitting $542.46. 685,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $515.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

