Concord Wealth Partners Has $149,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,237,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,337. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

