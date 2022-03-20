Concord Wealth Partners Has $155,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 412.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $46.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

