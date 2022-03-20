Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.97 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.