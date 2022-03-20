Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,853 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.11.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

