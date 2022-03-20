Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 657.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Aflac were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,105,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,732. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

