Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1,253.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,880 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

