Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

ESGU traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

