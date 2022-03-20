Corey B. Bieber Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total value of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total value of C$984,067.65.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total value of C$345,318.00.

CNQ opened at C$76.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$88.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$35.83 and a one year high of C$79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

