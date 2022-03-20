Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CFO Leiv Lea Acquires 35,160 Shares

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.