Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.11. 75,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,064. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

