Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 1,065 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.