Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 5,177 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $165.40. 5,480,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

