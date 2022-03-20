Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $9.15 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,360. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

