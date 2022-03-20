Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

FLOT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,890 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

